Restaurant scraps 9/11-themed menu following backlash

GENE BOYARS/AP
FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2001 file photo, as seen from the New Jersey Turnpike near Kearny, N.J., smoke billows from the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York after airplanes crashed into both towers.
Posted at 12:29 PM, Sep 09, 2022
A restaurant in Virginia faced backlash after it posted a 9/11-inspired menu.

The Clubhouse at Aquia Harbour in Stafford posted a menu online that featured items like "First Responder Flatbread, "Never Forget" sampler and the "Remember-tini," according to Newsweek.

A manager at the restaurant reportedly apologized for the menu. He said he wanted to bring attention to the "horrific day," according to WJLA.

The restaurant has posted a new menu for Sunday. It has a football theme.

Nearly 3,000 people died in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. Ahead of the 21st anniversary, President Joe Biden signed a proclamation declaring Sunday a day of remembrance.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
