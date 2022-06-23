LOGAN, W.Va. (AP) — News outlets are reporting multiple people have been killed in a helicopter crash in West Virginia. The identities were not confirmed, but Ray Bryant of Logan Emergency Management told WSAZ-TV they were not local residents.

He says the Vietnam-era helicopter was based at the Logan airport and used for tourism flights. The Federal Aviation Administration said a Bell UH-1B helicopter crashed near Route 17 in Logan County around 5 p.m. with six people on board. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. Bryant said the helicopter was on fire when crews arrived, and firefighters extinguished the flames.