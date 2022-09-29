Watch Now
Reporter performs water rescue during live TV

A reporter in Orlando, Florida, performed a water rescue on live television early Thursday morning.

Tony Atkins of WESH-TV pulled a woman out of a car stuck in the water. Atkins was reporting on the flooding caused by Hurricane Ian.

The woman was headed to work as a nurse when her car stalled in flood waters, Atkins reported.

Atkins hoisted the woman on his back to dry land. The water appeared to be about waist deep.

The Orlando was forecasted to have at least a foot of rainfall despite being well inland from where Hurricane Ian made landfall.

