Kentucky governor: 1 dead, multiple wounded in school shooting

A school shooting has been reported at Marshall County High School in Benton, Kentucky, the state's governor tweeted Tuesday morning.

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin tweeted that there is one confirmed fatality.

Tragic shooting at Marshall County HS...Shooter is in custody, one confirmed fatality, multiple others wounded...Much yet unknown...Please do not speculate or spread hearsay...Let’s let the first responders do their job and be grateful that they are there to do it for us... — Governor Matt Bevin (@GovMattBevin) January 23, 2018

At least five students were shot at the high school, Marshall County Emergency Management officials said according to CBS News. The shooter has been apprehended, CBS reported.