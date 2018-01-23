Kentucky governor: 1 dead, multiple wounded in school shooting
Scripps National
7:44 AM, Jan 23, 2018
3 mins ago
Share Article
A school shooting has been reported at Marshall County High School in Benton, Kentucky, the state's governor tweeted Tuesday morning.
Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin tweeted that there is one confirmed fatality.
Tragic shooting at Marshall County HS...Shooter is in custody, one confirmed fatality, multiple others wounded...Much yet unknown...Please do not speculate or spread hearsay...Let’s let the first responders do their job and be grateful that they are there to do it for us...