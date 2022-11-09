Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene projected to win reelection in Georgia

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is projected to win reelection in Georgia. The Associated Press projects Greene will retain her House seat, representing Georgia's 14th District.

Greene was running against Democrat Marcus Flowers. She was first elected to office in 2020 and has become a firebrand in the Republican party.

She's a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump.

Once shunned as a political pariah for her extremist rhetoric, the Georgia congresswoman who spent her first term in the House stripped of institutional power by Democrats is being celebrated by Republicans and welcomed into the GOP fold. If Republicans win the House majority in the November election, Greene is poised to become an influential player shaping the GOP agenda, an agitator with clout.

“No. 1, we need to impeach Joe Biden. No. 2, We need to impeach Secretary Mayorkas. And No. 3, we should impeach Merrick Garland,” Greene told The Associated Press.

Greene’s political currency stretches beyond her massive social media following and her ability to rake in sizable sums from donors. Her proximity to Trump makes her a force that cannot be ignored by what's left of her mainstream GOP colleagues.