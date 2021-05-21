Proud Boys member arrested for alleged role in Jan. 6 riot at the US Capitol

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Florida man who self-identifies as a member of the Proud Boys was arrested by federal officials Thursday on multiple charges for his alleged role in the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Federal agents arrested Daniel Lyons Scott, 28, on charges that include assault on a federal officer with physical contact and intent to commit another felony, obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder and knowingly engaging in acts of physical violence on restricted grounds.

According to the charging documents, video footage allegedly shows Scott in a black, ballistic vest, with goggles clipped to it, at the lower west terrace of the Capitol where a large crowd was yelling at Capitol Police.

Court documents said that the video showed Scott pushing two Capitol police officers backward up the steps of the building. Prosecutors said Scott "appears to be one of the first, or perhaps the first, person to initiate contact with law enforcement at this location."

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division's Counterterrorism Section will handle the prosecution of the case after the FBI and Metropolitan (DC) Police handled the investigation.

Read the full charges below:

This story was originally published by Tim Kephart on Scripps station WFTS in Tampa.