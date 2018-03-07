New York county could expand law to punish parents who allow opioid abuse in their home

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Erie County Legislator Lynne Dixon announced a proposed expansion of 'Social Host Law' to include opioids.

The original law was passed in 2014 to curb underage drinking.

According to law, it "will serve to deter the consumption of alcoholic beverages by minor by holding those persons who are 21 years old or more responsible when they knowingly allow the consumption of alcoholic beverages by minors at their residences or on their privately owned property."

The Erie County Sheriff's Office have been called to 81 instances of youth activity underage drinking since Jan. 1, 2017.

The goal of the new expansion of the law is to hold parents and adults accountable for the actions of minors in their home or on their property for the use of underage drinking, illegal use of opioid and substances.

Any person who violates the law will be fined. The first offense is punished by a fine of $250. The second offense is punished by $500. The third offense is punished by either a fine of $1000 or prison for one year, or both.