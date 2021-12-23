Potter jury to return Thursday for 4th day of deliberations

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The jury at the trial of a suburban Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed Black motorist Daunte Wright was to return Thursday for the fourth day of deliberations as the Christmas holiday loomed.

The jury weighing Kim Potter's fate has been out 2 1/2 days, or about 23 hours, since getting the case Monday following closing arguments.

Potter is charged with two counts of manslaughter in the killing of Wright during an April 11 traffic stop.

She has said she meant to use her Taser on Wright but used her gun instead.

Potter said she was attempting to stop Wright from trying to drive away while officers sought to arrest him, the Associated Press reported.

The 20-year-old was shot once and it was recorded by officers' body cameras.

Wright was pulled over for expired license plate tags.

The judge has given no indication of how she'll handle the Christmas holiday.