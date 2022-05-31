1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting at Xavier University in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans police say an elderly woman was killed and two males wounded when an argument between two females erupted into gunfire at a university campus.

Police told news outlets two males received wounds that weren't life-threatening.

The gunfire occurred near the Xavier University of Louisiana Convocation Center, where a high school graduation ceremony was held Tuesday morning.

Deputy Superintendent Chris Goodly told reporters he didn't know whether the people who were fighting were the ones who fired, or how many guns were involved.

The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported that three people were being questioned.