Pennsylvania 911 dispatcher who didn't send ambulance charged in 2020 death

Prosecutors in Pennsylvania charged a 911 dispatcher last week for allegedly not sending medical aid two years ago to the home of a woman who later died.

The Greene County District Attorney's Office charged Leon Price with involuntary manslaughter, recklessly endangering another person, official oppression, and obstructing the law in connection with the July 2020 death of Diania Kronk, CBS News reported.

According to the Associated Press, the charges against the 50-year-old were based on his reluctance to send an ambulance without being assured that Kronk would really go to the hospital.

In the recording of the 911 call, an operator identified by police as Price replied to Kronk's daughter's request for an ambulance by asking if she was “willing to go” to the hospital, which was around 30 minutes away, the AP reported.

“She will be, 'cause I’m on my way there, so she’s going, or she’s going to die,” Kelly Titchenell replied to Price, the news outlet reported.

Titchenell told the news outlet that she believes her mother would still be alive if an ambulance had been sent.

Price was charged on June 29 and was released on bail.