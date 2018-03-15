Bridge at Florida International University collapses; at least 1 dead and 6 injured

12:21 PM, Mar 15, 2018
Vehicles are seen trapped under the collapsed pedestrian bridge that was newly built over southwest 8th street allowing people to bypass the busy street to reach Florida International University on March 15, 2018 in Miami, Florida. Reports indicate that there are an unknown number of fatalities as a result of the collapse, which crushed at least five cars. 

A pedestrian bridge at Florida International University collapsed March 15, 2018.

A pedestrian bridge collapsed at Florida International University in Miami on Thursday.

MIAMI, Florida — At least one person died and six were taken to hospitals after a pedestrian bridge collapsed at Florida International University today, according to Miami-Dade's Mayor Carlos Gimenez.

At least eight vehicles were still trapped at 4 p.m. Eastern.

A spokeswoman with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue told CNN there were multiple injuries.

 

Florida Gov. Rick Scott is being briefed on the incident by Miami-Dade County Police Chief Juan Perez, according to a schedule released by his office.

Ricardo Dejo, an FIU civil engineering student, told CNN he saw cars pinned beneath the bridge. "I can't describe it," Dejo said. "We were really excited about the bridge. Everything looked fine. I went underneath it with my own car and it looked great."

In a statement, the university said it was "shocked and saddened about the tragic events unfolding at the FIU-Sweetwater pedestrian bridge."

"At this time we are still involved in rescue efforts and gathering information," the statement continued. "We are working closely with authorities and first responders on the scene."

The bridge was just installed Saturday. According to a fact sheet about the bridge on FIU's website, it cost $14.2 million to build and was funded as part of a $19.4 million grant from the US Department of Transportation.

It was designed to withstand the strength of a Category 5 hurricane, the fact sheet said, and was supposed to last for more than 100 years.