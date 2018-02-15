Parkland shooting suspect booked at Florida jail

4:57 AM, Feb 15, 2018
PARKLAND, FL - FEBRUARY 15: Kristi Gilroy (R), hugs a young woman at a police check point near the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School where 17 people were killed by a gunman yesterday, on February 15, 2018 in Parkland, Florida. Police arrested the suspect after a short manhunt, and have identified him as 19-year-old former student Nikolas Cruz. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Mark Wilson
Copyright Getty Images

Photo of Nikolas Cruz.

Picture by Broward County Sheriff's Office

Nikolas Cruz has been booked into jail Thursday morning after being charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder following a mass shooting at a South Florida high school. 

Cruz, 19, was taken to the Broward County Jail in Fort Lauderdale after being questioned for hours by authorities on Wednesday. 

The shooting resulted in 17 deaths as gunfire hit Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida on Wednesday afternoon. Cruz used an Armalite-style rifle to carry out the attack and had several magazines, Scripps station WPTV in West Palm Beach reported.

The incident began around 2:30 p.m. ET. Nikolas Cruz was taken into custody off-campus about an hour after the shooting. The suspect was a former student of the school, according to authorities. Cruz had once been expelled from the school over disciplinary problems, Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie said told CNN.

President Donald Trump tweeted Thursday morning that "neighbors and classmates" knew he was a big problem." 

 

