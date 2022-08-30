Ozzy Osbourne says he's leaving the U.S. because of gun violence

Ozzy Osbourne is returning to the U.K.

In an interview with The Guardian, Osbourne said he's selling his California home because of gun violence in the U.S.

"I’m fed up with people getting killed every day," he said. "God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings."

The rocker also noted the mass shooting at a concert in Las Vegas, calling it "crazy."

According to the Centers for Disease Control, the rate of homicide by firearm in 2020 was at its highest level since 1994.

Osbourne's wife, Sharon, didn't specifically cite gun violence as their reason to move. However, she did note a shift in the country.

"America has changed so drastically. It isn’t the United States of America at all," she said. "Nothing’s united about it. It’s a very weird place to live right now.”

Ozzy added that he doesn't want to die in America.

“I’m English," he said. "I want to be back."