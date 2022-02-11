Olympian from Ukraine flashes 'No War' sign after competing

An Olympian from Ukraine made sure people knew what he thought about a potential conflict with Russia.

According to The Associated Press, Vladyslav Heraskevych flashed a sign that said "No War in Ukraine" after his first run in the skeleton event.

Athletes are not allowed to make political statements at the Olympics. However, according to The Guardian, the International Olympic Committee is not taking action because they consider the sign “a general call for peace.”

“It’s my position. Like any normal people, I don’t want war,” Heraskevych said, according to The Associated Press. “I want peace in my country, and I want peace in the world. It’s my position, so I fight for that. I fight for peace.”

Tensions between Ukraine and Russia are high. Officials in the United States believe Russia could invade Ukraine before the Olympics are over.

"We continue to see signs of Russian escalation," national security adviser Jake Sullivan said during the White House briefing Friday. "We are in the window where an invasion could happen."

President Joe Biden is reportedly scheduled to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday in an attempt to prevent a war.