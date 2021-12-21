Officials: Unruly airline passengers could lose TSA PreCheck

Airline passengers who behave poorly on flights could lose their privilege of PreCheck, the Federal Aviation Administration and the Transportation Security Administration announced Tuesday.

According to a news release, the FAA said it would pass along TSA information on unruly passengers facing fines and then get them removed from PreCheck eligibility as part of a new partnership between the two agencies.

“TSA has zero tolerance for the unruly behaviors, especially those involving physical assault occurring aboard aircraft. We have tremendous respect for airport staff, gate agents, and flight crews that get people safely to their destinations,” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske in the news release. “This partnership with FAA will help ensure the safety and security of all passengers and hold those who violate federal regulations accountable for their actions.”

News of this comes after airlines have seen problems surge of lousy behavior from airline passengers, including the assault of flight attendants and passengers refusing to wear a mask, which could lead to them losing PreCheck, the agency said on its website.