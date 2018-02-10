New Orleans Police Dept. brings back 'Booking Bus' for Mardi Gras partygoer arrests

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (WGNO) -- The New Orleans Police Department arrested 373 people last year during Mardi Gras, and the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office is prepared if there's a high number of troublemakers in 2018.

Sheriff Marlin Gusman hopes to streamline the booking process with his "Booking Bus," their Mobile Communications Unit and Mardi Gras alternate Intake and Processing Compound.

The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office will use this unit as a mobile IPC today through Monday, Feb. 12.

Gusman provided the media with tours of the Booking Bus Thursday. He was accompanied by NOPD Commander Nicholas L. Gernon, LSP Trooper Melissa Matey and LSP Captain Darrin Naquin.

Last year, 41 pre-bookings were conducted with the IPC. The Booking Bus allows law enforcement to start the booking process faster. Instead of taking those arrested to the jail, the booking bus allows officers to photograph, fingerprint and give arm bands, to those arrested for municipal, traffic and some misdemeanor state charges, right in the French Quarter at Conti & Royal Streets.

It has been used to assist law enforcement officers for more than 10 years, enabling law enforcement officers to quickly return to patrolling. Arrested subjects can be released once they are transferred to The Orleans Parish Prison at 2800 Perdido Street and their bond has been posted.

For more serious crimes, those accused will go through the normal booking process.