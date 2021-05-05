Watch
New citizens naturalized in ceremony at Joshua Tree National Park

Jae C. Hong/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2019, file photo, a car drives along the road at Joshua Tree National Park in Southern California's Mojave Desert. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Posted at 11:09 AM, May 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-05 13:09:52-04

More than two dozen people became U.S. citizens this week at California’s Joshua Tree National Park.

Under sunny skies, 25 people started the ceremony by saying the Pledge of Allegiance.

This is the first time a naturalization ceremony has been held at the national park.

"You know, it's it's, it's an emotional day for me to see these people welcome, to look at their families, to look at their siblings with them, celebrating this special day with them. It just warms my heart,” said David Smith, the Joshua Tree National Park Superintendent.

Smith says the national parks are a symbol of pride.

The 25 people who participated in Tuesday’s ceremony represented 20 countries around the world.

