Watch
NewsNational

Actions

NBA postpones Bulls games, NHL halts Calgary Flames due to COVID-19

items.[0].image.alt
Marta Lavandier/AP
Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball, left, drives to the basket as Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent, right, defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Lonzo Ball, Gabe Vincent
Darryl Sutter, Milan Lucic, Brad Richardson
Posted at 6:19 PM, Dec 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-13 20:21:28-05

The NBA announced the Chicago Bulls will be forced to postpone their next two games due to COVID-19. The league said 10 players and two staff members are in the NBA's Health and Safety Protocols.

The two games are the first to be postponed this season because of COVID-19.

The NBA isn't the only league currently plagued by the virus.

The NHL also announced Monday that games involving the Calgary Flames would be postponed through Dec. 16.

The league said six players have tested positive for the virus and there is concern for continued spread.

"As an appropriate precaution, the team's training facilities have been closed, effective immediately, and will remain closed for players until further notice," the NHL said in a statement.

The announcement will force the Flames to reschedule three games.

The Flames are the third NHL team that has been forced to cancel games this season after positive COVID-19 tests. The Ottawa Senators and the New York Islanders also fell victim to the virus.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light