Navy jet crashes near Key West, two ejected from plane

A pilot and a weapons system officer were able to parachute to safety after ejecting from a Navy fighter jet that went down off the coast of Key West, Florida on Wednesday, the Navy confirmed to WPLG-TV.

A rescue helicopter was summoned to the scene where the jet crashed into the water.

After the two were rescued, they were taken to a Florida hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Barbie Wilson, an eyewitness to Wednesday's incident, told WPLG that a F/A-18 Hornet was on fire in midair, and crashed about a mile from Naval Air Station Key West.

"I live in the neighborhood and so one was flying over. Then it went a little sideways, then I saw fire, and then it just literally dropped out of the sky," Wilson said. "It was like something out of a movie."