DICKSON, Tenn. - The mother of a 5-year-old boy who was allegedly murdered by his father has now also been arrested on a charge of child neglect. According to an affidavit, she was also at the home when the boy was killed.

Joseph Ray Daniels was arrested and charged with one count of criminal homicide in the disappearance of his son, Joe Clyde. Court records revealed that the elder Daniels allegedly beat the young boy to death before disposing his body in a rural location.

Officials announced Monday night that Joe Clyde’s mother, 27-year-old Krystal Daniels, was also arrested.

According to an affidavit, Krystal Daniels was home at the time her husband allegedly murdered their child, Joe Clyde and knew he disposed of the body.

She “failed to report the abuse and resulting homicide” of the boy, the affidavit added. Krystal Daniels also allegedly "failed to report injuries, abuse and/or homicide, despite multiple opportunities."

She’s scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Krystal Daniels will be in court Monday, her husband on Friday. Both in jail on $1 million bond. And both have to answer as to why their little boy is now dead.. His body has yet to be found. pic.twitter.com/b9McuD1cA1 — Dan Kennedy (@NC5_DanKennedy) April 10, 2018

So far, she's been charged with one count of aggravated child neglect or endangerment.

A judge also tacked on a staggering bond of $1 million. She was booked into the Dickson County Jail overnight.

Joseph Daniels has allegedly confessed to the crime but has not offered specifics on where to find Joe Clyde’s body. The search for his remains continues later this morning.

The couple has two other children, who remain with other relatives at this time.