More than 30 dogs showing symptoms of 'Strep Zoo' at Arizona animal shelter

MESA, AZ - Maricopa County Animal Care and Control in Arizona said at least one dog has died at one of its locations due to a contagious upper respiratory infection circulating their shelter.

According to MCACC spokesman Jose Miguel Santiago, Streptococcus Zooepidemicus, often referred to as “Strep Zoo,” is treatable if caught in the early stages.

As of Sunday morning, at least one dog had died after testing positive for “Strep Zoo” and they’re waiting for test results for another pup that recently passed away.

More than 30 other dogs at the shelter are also showing similar symptoms of “Strep Zoo” and are undergoing treatment.

While “Strep Zoo” can be transferred from canine to canine, it can also be transferred to felines, and in some cases humans with suppressed immune symptoms.

The disease can worsen in stressful environments, which could be why the outbreak occurred in the shelter, Santiago explained.

As a result of the incident, MCACC is extending their free adoption event for larger breeds through Friday, Jan. 26 in order to free up as much space as possible as a precaution.

Symptoms of “Strep Zoo” include:

Coughing

Nasal discharge

Vomiting

Labored breathing

Coughing blood

MCACC Executive Director Mary Martin released the following letter as a result of the disease: