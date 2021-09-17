Michigan man has massive motorcycle memorabilia collection

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WSYM) Pennants, trading cards, posters, and motorcycle toys are some of the items in Wayne Caveney’s motorcycle memorabilia collection, a collection that fills his basement.

“Anything that is old and has to do with motorcycles, it just gives me a rush,” Caveney said.

There are close to a million items in his collection, some dating back to the 1890s. Caveney said he’s unsure how much his collection is worth.

“I have about 1,300 motorcycle toys alone and then a couple hundred thousand cards and stuff. In magazines, I got thousands and thousands of magazines that date back to 1910,” he said.

Caveney started to collect items in the 1960s, but it didn’t become a serious hobby until the '90s. He was inspired to expand his collection after he went to someone’s house to pick up motorcycle parts and saw they had a miniature motorcycle collection. The rest was history.

Emily Caveney said she’s amazed by her dad’s collection. She said, when she was growing up, she would come home after school and there would be multiple packages on the front doorstep.

“Everybody should have a passion in life, and this is his passion," Emily said. "And I think it’s cool and neat. I don’t really have something that is for me, but I love that he gets so excited about this stuff.

Caveney said his favorite item is a toy from 1949 called "Mac."

“You wind it up. He will go around in a circle he’ll stop; he’ll get off the bike and then he’ll get back on the bike and take off. It’s got motor sound to it and everything,” Caveney said.

Cali Montana, FOX 47 News, 2021 Wayne's favorite item in his collection.

Caveney said he finds his prized possessions on the internet, flea markets, and antique shows.

Caveney doesn’t only collect, he also rides motorcycles. He has been to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota six times.

Caveney said he would love to open a museum one day in Charlotte, Michigan to display his items.

This story was originally reported by Cali Montana on Fox47News.com.