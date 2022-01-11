Medical helicopter crashes near Philadelphia, all on board expected to survive

No serious injuries were reported after a medical helicopter crashed in a residential area outside of Philadelphia on Tuesday. Four people were on board the copter, including an infant, who were all expected to survive, authorities said.

The crash happened just before 1 p.m. local time near a church in the suburban area of Drexel Hill.

Upper Darby Police wrote on Twitter that the scene was quickly secured and said that Federal authorities were notified and are handling the investigation.

Upper Darby police Superintendent Timothy M. Bernhardt told reporters Tuesday that rescue crews rushed to the crash near Drexel Hill United Methodist Church close to an intersection to help pull the pilot, along with two crew members and infant patient from the copter. None of those on board sustained life-threatening injuries authorities said.

The infant patient was taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, according to WPVI. The other three crew members were taken to Lankenau Medical Center.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation WPVI reported.

