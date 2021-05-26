Watch
McDonald's in Illinois offering new employees free iPhone

Restaurants are struggling to find employees, so many are offering perks to attract new hires
Alan Diaz/AP
FILE - This Tuesday, June 28, 2016, photo shows a McDonald's sign in Miami. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
Posted at 11:00 AM, May 26, 2021
As more and more Americans are getting vaccinated and dining restrictions are lifting, people are heading out to eat at restaurants.

But some businesses are struggling to find employees after COVID shut a lot of them down last year.

To find and keep good employees, restaurants are offering special perks: a boost in pay and the offer of paying for college.

Now a McDonald's in Illinois is offering new hires a chance of a new iPhone if they stay employed for at least six months.

Twitter user @brogawd_ captured the image of the promotional sign that reads, "now hiring. Free iPhone.

An employee of the store and an employee at the McDonald's Office in Effingham confirmed the promotion to E.W. Scripps.

The restaurant nor the McDonald's office employee could offer more information about the promotion.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, restaurants and bars lost 5.5 million jobs from March to April last year.

The Washington Post reported that those who lost their restaurant jobs filed for unemployment, receiving anywhere between $300 to $600 from the government and help from stimulus checks.

According to the Department of Labor, the federal hourly rate for restaurant workers is $2.13 an hour.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
