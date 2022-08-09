Massive sinkhole opens up in Chile

Authorities in Chile are investigating a massive sinkhole that opened up in the northern part of the country.

The hole is reportedly more than 600 feet deep and 120 feet in diameter, and there's fear it will continue to grow.

According to Reuters, authorities are blaming a nearby mine for causing the sinkhole.

The operator of the mine has been threatened with fines and sanctions.

However, the company behind the mining reportedly said it's premature to say it is to blame. It's asking for judgment to be withheld until an investigation is completed.