Mark Cuban buys entire Texas town

Billionaire Mark Cuban is now the owner of Mustang, a small town in Texas.

Cuban told The Dallas Morning News that he bought the town, about 55 miles south of Dallas, because a friend needed to get rid of it.

“I don’t know what if anything I will do with it,” he said.

According to the Dallas Morning News, the town was previously listed for $4 million. However, it was never sold, and the price was reduced to $2 million.

It's unclear what the owner of the Dallas Mavericks paid for the 77-acre hamlet.

The town is reportedly home to a building for the Mustang Volunteer Fire Department and an old strip club that is in disrepair