Man who found stash of money in Joel Osteen's church gets $20K reward

The plumber who found cash and checks in the wall of Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church reportedly received $20,000 from Crimestoppers.

ABC7 reports that the plumber, who is only known as "Justin," was declared a "Good Samaritan" by Crimestoppers and given the reward.

He found the money while doing repair work at the Houston church.

The discovery came seven years after the church reported that $600,000 in cash and checks were stolen from a safe.

Police were investigating whether the money found in the wall was connected to the money that was stolen.

According to ABC7, the stolen funds were fully insured. KHOU reports that some of that money has since been paid back to the insurance company.