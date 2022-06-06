Man becomes oldest person to sail solo across the Pacific

An 83-year-old man is now the world's oldest person to sail solo across the pacific ocean non-stop.

Japanese ocean adventurer Kenichi Horie set sail from San Francisco on March 27.

On Saturday, he arrived in the waters off western Japan.

He has actually made the trip several times.

Horie made no port calls during this last, record-breaking trip. But he checked in with his family every day to let them know he was OK

Upon finishing his trip, Horie offered an inspirational message.

"Don't let your dreams just stay as dreams," he said. "Have a goal and work towards achieving this and a beautiful life awaits."

