Maddy Wilford: Stoneman Douglas High School victim speaks about surviving Parkland shooting

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - A Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student who survived the shooting earlier this month in Parkland, Florida spoke Monday morning about her recovery.

FULL COVERAGE: Parkland school shooting

Maddy Wilford, a junior at the school, sustained multiple gunshot wounds in the attack on Feb. 14.

She and her family met President Donald Trump and the first lady a few days after the shooting.

Wilford was discharged from Broward Health North on Thursday after she underwent several surgeries to save her life.

"I'm so grateful to be here and it wouldn't be possible without the officers and first responders and these amazing doctors. Especially all the love everyone has sent," Wilford said.

She said she was reflecting on all the letters and gifts everyone has given and love passed around.

"I definitely wouldn't be here without it," Wilford said.

Wilford said she just wanted to extend her appreciation and love to everyone and is glad she is making a full recovery.

She was joined at the news conference with her parents, Broward Health North doctors and first responders.