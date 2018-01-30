California lawmaker introduces bill to ban sale of Musk's flamethrower
WMAR Staff
4:25 AM, Jan 30, 2018
3 hours ago
Elon Musk's Boring Company is selling flamethrowers for $500.
So far, he's sold 10,000 and only plans on selling 20,000. But not everyone wants to "liven up the party" like the company claims.
California State Assembly lawmaker Miguel Santiago (D-Los Angeles) is introducing legislation to block the sale of the product. He says Elon Musk is deviating from his project to construct a tunnel for his Hyperloop project in Los Angeles.