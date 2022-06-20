Law officers testifying for committee on Uvalde shooting

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — A legislative committee investigating the deadly shooting at a Texas elementary school last month is set to hear more testimony from law enforcement officers.

State Rep. Dustin Burrows, who is chairing the committee investigating the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, says they will hear more witness testimony from the Uvalde Police Department. They also plan to speak with a member of the Department of Public Safety.

After Burrows’ opening statements Monday, the committee went into executive session, blocking the public from hearing witness testimony.

The police response to the shooting has come under scrutiny. Officers reportedly waited 77 minutes before entering the classroom and killing the 18-year-old gunman.

Uvalde School District Police Chief Pet Arrendondo defended the police response. He told the Texas Tribune that he called for a set of keys to get into the classroom, as well as tactical gear and a sniper.

He reportedly tried dozens of keys before he could finally get into the classroom.

The May 24 shooting left 21 people dead, including 19 children.