K-pop stars BTS perform, speak at UN General Assembly

John Angelillo/AP
ADDS IDS - Members of South Korean K-pop band BTS, from left, V, Suga, Jin, RM, Jung Kook, Jimin and J-Hope appear at the United Nations meeting on Sustainable Development Goals during the 76th session of the U.N. General Assembly at U.N. headquarters on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. (John Angelillo/Pool Photo via AP)
Posted at 4:10 PM, Sep 20, 2021
The United Nations General Assembly got a lot of attention from young people this year.

Millions of people watched K-pop stars BTS perform and speak at the event in New York.

The group performed "Permission to Dance" and spoke about the importance of the Sustainable Development Goals, hoping to inspire action.

“Every choice we make is the beginning of change, not the end,” The Associated Press quoted the band's leader, RM.

The band addressed the pandemic, saying all of them have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The new UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, pushed a global vaccination plan that would reach 70% of the world's population by the middle of 2022.

He also called for an equitable recovery in order to end poverty by 2030.

