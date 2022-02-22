Jury seated in trial related to Breonna Taylor's shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A jury has been selected in the trial of a former Kentucky police officer involved in the deadly narcotics raid that left Breonna Taylor dead.

The trial for former Louisville officer Brett Hankison will begin Wednesday morning when lawyers give opening statements.

Hankison has pleaded not guilty to three counts of wanton endangerment for allegedly firing wildly into Taylor's neighbor's apartments.

Attorneys returned to court Tuesday to winnow down a pool of 48 people to 12 jurors and three alternates.

Hankison will be tried on charges of wanton endangerment for shooting into the apartment of one of Taylor's neighbors on the night of the March 2020 narcotics raid.

The jury pool was selected from a pool of about 250 people.

The impending trial had been delayed for about a week because of inclement weather and due to Hankison having to undergo minor surgery.

In March 2020, Taylor, a 26-year-old Black medical worker, was fatally shot in her home during a botched police raid.

The Associated Press reported that the warrant obtained was later found to be flawed.

Two of the officers who fired shots that struck Taylor, Myles Cosgrove and Jonathan Mattingly, were not charged.

Cosgrove, who state investigators believe fired the fatal shot, was fired last January, months after Hankison was fired.

Last June, Mattingly, who was shot in the leg by Taylor’s boyfriend Kenneth Walker, retired.