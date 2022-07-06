Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

Jury finds man guilty of murder of rapper Nipsey Hussle

Jury finds man guilty of murder of rapper Nipsey Hussle
Nipsey Hussle Trial
Frederick M. Brown/AP
Defendant Eric Holder listens during opening statements in his murder trial, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Los Angeles Superior Court in Los Angeles. Holder, 32, faces one count of first degree-murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder for the killing the Grammy Award-winning rapper Nipsey Hussle outside his clothing store three years ago. (Frederick M. Brown/Daily Mail.com via AP, Pool)
Nipsey Hussle Trial
Posted at 11:55 AM, Jul 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-06 13:55:46-04

Eric Holder was found guilty of the first-degree murder of rapper Nipsey Hussle, a court ruled on Wednesday.

A Los Angeles prosecutor said Holder premeditated the killing of Hussle.

He was convicted of fatally shooting the Grammy Award-winning rapper outside his clothing store three years ago. During opening statements, Deputy District Attorney John McKinney told jurors that Holder had a brief conversation with Hussle that involved “snitching,” then returned minutes later and shot the rapper, who died at age 33.

Holder's defense attorney has said the shooting was not premeditated, and Holder did not commit first-degree murder as charged.

Holder could get life in prison.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light