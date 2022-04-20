Judge delays Alex Jones Sandy Hook trial as Infowars seeks bankruptcy

A Texas judge has pushed back the first jury trial over how much conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay the families of the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre. The Infowars host has already lost defamation cases over his comments that the shooting was a hoax.

But a judge Wednesday delayed the trial after Infowars this week sought Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Texas.

Attorneys for Sandy Hook families have accused Jones of trying to hide millions of dollars in assets. A new trial date was not set.

Relatives of some of the 20 children and six educators killed in the 2012 Newtown, Connecticut, massacre are suing Jones for defamation.

A judge found Jones liable for damages and a trial on how much he should pay the families was set for August.

Jones had offered to pay $120,000 per plaintiff to resolve a lawsuit. The families rejected the offer.