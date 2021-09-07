Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Jill Biden heads back to classroom as a working first lady

items.[0].image.alt
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File
jill biden.jpeg
Posted at 12:29 AM, Sep 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-07 02:29:47-04

Jill Biden is going back to her whiteboard. After months of teaching writing and English to community college students in boxes on a computer screen, the first lady resumes teaching in person on Tuesday from a classroom at Northern Virginia Community College, where she has worked since 2009.

She is the first first lady to leave the White House and log hours at a full-time job.

She recently told Good Housekeeping magazine, “There are some things you just can’t replace, and I can’t wait to get back in the classroom."

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light