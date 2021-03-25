Menu

JetBlue launches new travel site Paisly

Posted at 5:42 PM, Mar 25, 2021
JetBlue announced Thursday that they are launching a new travel site.

According to a press release, JetBlue launched Paisly, a website that'll help customers finish booking the rest of their trip.

“Travelers want peace of mind that their travel provider will take care of them, and that’s why Paisly is 100% backed by JetBlue and a team of real people ready to help whenever needed,” said Andres Barry, president, JetBlue Travel Products, in a news release. “Our hand-picked partners think about customer service just like we do and are working with us to make planning a trip much simpler.”

The site will provide hotels, car rentals, and personalized activities based on someone's flight info.

Customers using the site will earn one TrueBlue frequent flier point per eligible dollar on hotels and attractions that they can redeem for other travel rewards.

