Jennifer Lopez recalls sexual harassment early in her career

Jennifer Lopez knows first-hand what it feels like when a man in power tries to take advantage of you in Hollywood.

Lopez, a vocal advocate for the Time's Up movement as Hollywood and other industries crack down on sexual harassment, shared her story in a new interview with Harper's Bazaar.

"I haven't been abused in the way some women have. But have I been told by a director to take off my shirt and show my boobs? Yes, I have," she told the magazine. "But did I do it? No, I did not."

Lopez recalled being "terrfied" when she stood up to her harasser.

"I remember my heart beating out of my chest, thinking, 'What did I do? This man is hiring me!'" she said.

A representative for Lopez confirmed her account to CNN.

The incident happened with a director of one of her first movies, Lopez said. She did not share his name.

The singer, actress and producer acknowledged that standing up to someone in a power position "could have gone either way for me."

"But I think ultimately the Bronx in me was like, 'Nah, we're not having it,'" she said.

Lopez is just one of many women in Hollywood who have shared their experiences with sexual harassment in the industry.

Recently, Lynda Carter talked about being harassed while she was starring in the "Wonder Woman" TV show.

To date, Time's Up's legal defense fund has raised over $21 million.