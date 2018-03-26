Jared Kushner's meetings under investigation for potential conflict, OGE letter says

The acting director of the Office of Government Ethics said in a letter to a Democratic member of Congress that the White House Counsel's office is looking into whether Jared Kushner violated any laws when he met with business entities which later loaned more than $500 million to his company.

In the letter dated March 22, OGE director David Apol said, "The White House informed me that they had already begun this process. I have asked the White House to inform me of the results of that process."

CNN has reached out to the White House Counsel's office and Kushner for comment.

Apol sent the letter to Illinois Democratic Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, who wrote regarding a variety of ethical questions around Kushner's White House role.

In a letter dated March 14, Apol also told Connecticut Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal that he had discussed ethical concerns about Kushner with the White House Counsel's office "in order to ensure" that office looks into whether any law or regulation had been violated.

"During that discussion, the White House informed me that they had already begun this process," Apol wrote.

Two companies confirmed earlier this month that they have provided hundreds of millions in loans to Kushner's family business, but disputed in letters to Democratic lawmakers that there was a connection between those loans and meetings Kushner had with their executives.