Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Jesse Jackson released from Chicago facility after COVID recovery

items.[0].image.alt
Ludovic Marin/AP
FILE: Reverend Jesse Jackson smiles after he was awarded the Legion d'Honneur (Officer of the Legion of Honor) medal during a ceremony at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Monday, July 19, 2021. (Ludovic Marin/Pool Photo via AP)
France Jesse Jackson
Posted at 9:15 PM, Sep 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-22 23:17:21-04

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson returned home after he was hospitalized with a breakthrough COVID-19 infection.

After his COVID-19 symptoms subsided, Jackson was transferred to a rehabilitation center to help manage Parkinson's disease.

The 79-year-old disclosed his battle with Parkinson's in 2017.

Jackson spoke briefly with reporters Wednesday before leaving a downtown Chicago facility.

"Thank God for leading the way to get me again to walk again on my own power," Jackson said.

He and his wife, Jacqueline, were first hospitalized a month ago for COVID-19. While Jesse Jackson was vaccinated, his wife was not.

She required oxygen and was briefly in the intensive care unit before being released this month.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light