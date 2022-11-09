Iowa Republican Chuck Grassley elected to eighth US Senate term

Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley was elected to an eight term during Tuesday's 2022 midterm elections.

89-year-old Sen. Grassley will turn 95 four months before his next term expires.

He will be among the oldest sitting senators in the chamber’s history, the Associated Press reported.

Republican Strom Thurmond of South Carolina retired at age 100 in 2003.

Sen. Grassley will be the Senate’s oldest Republican and second oldest member behind California Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who is three months older than the Iowa lawmaker.

His Democratic opponent Michael Franken did not make Grassley’s age a specific issue in the campaign, though his ads featured photographs of Grassley, who first won elected in office in Iowa in 1958, going back to the early days of his career.