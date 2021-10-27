Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Illinois police officer fatally shot at gas station

items.[0].image.alt
Pontoon Beach Police Department/Courtesy of Illinois State Police via AP
This undated photo provided by the Pontoon Beach Police Department via the Illinois State Police shows Pontoon Beach Officer Tyler Timmins. Authorities say Timmins was shot to death by a man at a gas station in an Illinois suburb of St. Louis, early Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. (Pontoon Beach Police Department/Courtesy of Illinois State Police via AP)
Timmins.jpg
Posted at 3:55 PM, Oct 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-27 17:55:59-04

ST. LOUIS — Authorities in Illinois said a police officer was fatally shot at a gas station just outside St. Louis Tuesday morning.

The Associated Press reported that Pontoon Beach police officer Tyler Timmins approached a vehicle at a Speedway gas station at approximately 8 a.m., having suspected that it had been stolen.

Trooper Jayme Bufford told the news outlet that a man began firing from the vehicle, striking Timmins.

Timmins, 36, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Bufford said the suspect, whose name had not been released, was arrested.

According to the news outlet, the suspected stolen vehicle that sparked Timmins' interest was a Toyota Tacoma with Missouri license plates.

The AP reported that Timmins joined the Pontoon Beach police force last April.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light