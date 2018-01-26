Hillary Clinton kept adviser on 2008 campaign despite sexual harassment allegation, NYT reports

Hillary Clinton decided not to fire a senior adviser on her 2008 presidential campaign who had been accused of sexual harassment, against the recommendation of her campaign manager, according to a report Friday in The New York Times.

A 30-year-old campaign staffer had accused Clinton's faith adviser, Burns Strider, of harassment that included inappropriate touching and kissing her forehead and sending her suggestive emails, according to the Times, which cited several people familiar with what took place, including former campaign officials and associates of Clinton.

After hearing of the complaint, Clinton campaign manager Patti Solis Doyle urged Clinton to fire Strider, but Clinton declined to dismiss him, according to the report. Instead, Strider went several weeks without pay and was required to undergo counseling, the newspaper reported.

Strider and Doyle did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment. CNN has not independently confirmed the New York Times' report.

"To ensure a safe working environment, the campaign had a process to address complaints of misconduct or harassment," Utrecht, Kleinfeld, Fiori, Partners, the law firm that represented Clinton's 2008 campaign, said in a statement provided to CNN by a Clinton spokesman. "When matters arose, they were reviewed in accordance with these policies, and appropriate action was taken. This complaint was no exception."

After the 2008 campaign, Strider was tasked to lead Correct the Record, an independent group that looked to rebut claims about Clinton as she prepared for her 2016 presidential run. The group was created by David Brock, a longtime Clinton ally.

Strider was later fired from the organization, however, after a series of issues, including allegations that he harassed multiple female staffers in person and over email, two sources with knowledge of Strider's departure told CNN.

