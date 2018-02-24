Winter Weather Advisory issued February 24 at 10:54AM MST expiring February 24 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Union, Wallowa
BELLEVUE, Neb. - An 18-year-old Nebraska student was arrested earlier this week after police say he threatened to shoot classmates that joined a nationwide movement to walk out of classes in support of gun control.
Bellevue Police had been investigating a verbal threat reportedly made Wednesday about shooting students at the high school who participated in a planned student walkout as part of a nationwide student protests against gun violence in schools.
Police said Scott had been taken out of school by a parent before officers were able to speak with him, according to the press release. But Scott was later contacted and agreed to meet with officers on Thursday. It was at this meeting that he was arrested, the release states.
Officers later conducted a search of Scott's bedroom as part of the investigation, finding "various unassembled materials that are commonly known to be used in the manufacturing of explosive devices," which were seized by Bellevue Police as evidence, the release states.
"The (Bellevue) Police Department would like to publicly thank those who came forward with the information regarding this case," the release states. "The safety guideline of 'Hear Something, Say Something' played an extremely important role in quickly bringing this incident to a safe resolve."