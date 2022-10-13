He's safe! Former VCU basketball player Brandenberg found after being reported missing

RICHMOND, Va. — Authorities in Virginia announced that former Virginia Commonwealth University basketball player Rob Brandenberg was found safe in North Carolina on Wednesday.

According to Henrico Police, Brandenberg's mother and girlfriend traveled from Richmond to North Carolina to meet him.

The 30-year-old was reported missing Monday by his girlfriend "due to the unusual nature of his leaving without further communication along with a note left behind," police said.

"We appreciate the outpouring of support and shares on social media and know this news brings relief to many," a police spokesperson said.

"Thank you for all the shares, love, and prayers. I said I would be here to receive my brother, and so glad I did. It feels so good to put eyes on him, hug him close, and remind him that he is truly loved," Rob's sister Tamela Brandenburg told the news outlet.

Brandenberg attended VCU from 2010 through 2014, where as a freshman, the Ohio native and his VCU basketball teammates shocked the nation by advancing to the 2011 Final Four in Houston.

He later became a regular starter for the Rams and earned All-CAA Tournament team recognition in 2012 and 2014.

After leaving VCU, Brandenberg went on to play professional basketball overseas.

Scott Wise at WTVR first reported this story.