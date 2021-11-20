Watch
Gun accidentally fired at Atlanta airport, causing brief panic

David Goldman/AP
A plane passes a gate at the new Maynard Holbrook Jackson Jr. International Terminal at Atlanta's airport Wednesday, March 28, 2012. The new $1.4 billion international terminal at the world's busiest airport will be a sleek launching pad for millions of passengers thatís designed to help Atlanta grab a growing share of the lucrative market for global travelers. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Atlanta Airport
Posted at 1:01 PM, Nov 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-20 15:02:26-05

Officials at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport say there is "no danger to passengers or employees" after a gun was fired Saturday at a security checkpoint.

The airport's official Twitter account says a gun was "accidentally discharged" at a security screening area at 1:30 p.m. ET.

"There is not an active shooter. There was an accidental discharge at the Airport. There is no danger to passengers or employees," a tweet read.

The Atlanta Police Department is on the scene to assist with an investigation. No injuries were reported.

WXIA-TV in Atlanta shared videos to social media that showed travelers seeking cover in the moments after the weapon was fired. Other videos showed passengers disembarking planes and gathering on the tarmac.

City Councilman Andre Dickens, a candidate running in the upcoming mayoral race, later tweeted that it is "safe to travel" from the airport.

By 3 p.m. ET, the FAA reported, "no destination-specific delays" at Hartsfield-Jackson airport.

