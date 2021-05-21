Google announces plan to open Google Store this summer in New York

Google is making a move from online to a brick and mortar.

In a blog post, the tech company said they are planning to open Google Store in New York sometime this summer.

The company will employ experts that will help customers with troubleshooting issues, cracked screens, and installations.

"It doesn’t matter whether you’re a longtime Pixel user, are curious about our Nest displays or want to participate in one of the how-to workshops we’ll offer throughout the year — our team will be able to provide you with help that’s specific and personalized to your needs," Jason Rosenthal, VP, Direct Channels & Membership of Google, said in the blog post.

Consumers will also find Google products, including Pixel phones, Nest products, Fitbit devices, and Pixelbooks, inside the store.

They can also order online at GoogleStore.com and pick up the orders at the store.

Rosenthal added that face masks and social distancing will be required inside the store.