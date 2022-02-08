Golden Retrievers gather in Golden, Colorado, for 'Goldens in Golden'

GOLDEN, Colo. — More than 1,000 golden retrievers gathered in Golden, Colorado, for an annual celebration of the four-legged friend.

The annual event is known as the Goldens in Golden, the Denver Post reported.

According to the city's website, the Feb. 5 event was held to coincide with National Golden Retriever Day, which occurs on Feb. 3.

Organizers said on its Facebook page that more than 1,300 goldies were invited to celebrate, with the canines receiving free pup cups (whip cream), free Golden Doggie Bags, and got professional pictures taken.