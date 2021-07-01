Fujifilm closing South Carolina plants; 400 to lose jobs

GREENWOOD, S.C. (AP) — Japanese photo giant Fujifilm Corp. is closing several plants in South Carolina as more than half its employees in the state will lose their jobs.

Fujifilm told The Index-Journal of Greenwood it would close four facilities in Greenwood by September 2022, eliminating 400 of the roughly 700 jobs in the state.

The company blamed declining demand for the recyclable cameras, photographic paper, and digital printing plates made at the Greenwood plant.

According to the Associated Press, the company plans to keep roughly 300 employees in Greenwood. They'll work in the warehouse, where they'll be in charge of personalized photo projects, human resources, finance, and environmental components.

The Tokyo-based company first opened its South Carolina facilities in 1988, investing nearly $2 billion in the state over the past 33 years.