Four people injured after truck spills 150,000 tomatoes across California interstate

VACAVILLE, Calif. — Hundreds of thousands of tomatoes caused a major traffic jam on a California freeway on Monday.

The California Highway Patrol said around 5 a.m., a tractor-trailer spilled its cargo after it lost control, hit another car, then slammed into the center median, The New York Times reported.

The agency said the incident happened on Interstate 80 in Vacaville, which is located about 35 miles northeast of Sacramento.

@ChpSolano is at a crash involving a big-rig hauling tomatoes that went through the center divide. Multiple lanes closed WB and EB on I-80 near Alamo in Vacaville. Please avoid the area and use alternate routes. Please drive safe pic.twitter.com/RR058UypVn — CHP SOLANO (@ChpSolano) August 29, 2022

According to officials, one car got stuck in the spill, which led to a chain reaction of crashes involving seven vehicles, the newspaper reported.

Officials told the newspaper that three people, including the truck driver, had minor injuries.

According to law enforcement officials, one person was hospitalized with a broken leg, The Times reported.

Both sides of the interstate were closed for several hours so crews could clean up and remove the semi.

Troopers said all lanes were reopened about 12 hours later.